Todrick Hall Gets Death Threats For Partying After GoFundMe Campaign

Todrick Hall has responded to the backlash he’s received for throwing a lavish birthday party after asking fans to donate to his family’s fundraiser.

The singer and dancer set up a GoFundMe page last week to raise $10,000 for his family after their house burned down and explained that he wasn’t able to “step up to the plate to help” himself as he is still recovering from the pandemic and last year’s strikes.

Todrick came under fire days later when he celebrated his 39th birthday and posted pictures of the lavish party on Instagram.

The performer addressed the backlash on Monday, insisting he didn’t pay for the birthday bash.

“I just want to be crystal clear, I would NEVER spend money that my fans raised during a traumatic time for my family on a birthday party,” he wrote on Instagram. “I wouldn’t under these circumstances spend my own money on a party either. Everything at my party was either gifted or sponsored and it was organized by someone very close to me who knows I’ve been going through a rough time and wanted to celebrate me on my birthday and going away party.”

Todrick shared screengrabs of text exchanges to prove he didn’t pay for the party as well as screenshots of racist and homophobic messages he had received amid the backlash.

“I know that I’m not for everyone, but the level of hate, death threats, racism, etc that I receive on a daily basis is just not acceptable and it’s dangerous,” he continued. “People swear I don’t pay for anything, until it fits their narrative to say I’d spend $20k on a birthday (which I have never done).”

Todrick concluded his statement by thanking his fans for donating to the GoFundMe, which has now reached its $10,000 goal.