Toosii’s “Favorite Song” Named 2023’s Most Watched Music Video In U.S.

The ‘Naujour’ album creator topped Miley Cyrus, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj.

Toosii has reason to celebrate this holiday season. The rapper/singer’s viral smash “Favorite Song” earned the distinction of being America’s most-watched music video of 2023.

According to Vevo’s year-end statistics, Toosii’s “Favorite Song” totaled 101.8 million views in the United States this year. Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” came in second place with 97.9 million views.

Hip-Hop stars Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj also made the U.S. Top 5. Their “Princess Diana” collaboration amassed 52.3 million views for fourth place behind the 84.1 million views for KAROL G and Shakira’s “TQG.”

Taylor Swift is Vevo’s “Most Watched Artist” in the U.S. for 2023. The singer/songwriter amassed 649.5 million total views. Atlanta rapper Lil Baby landed in the runner-up position with 612.7 million views.

“Favorite Song” became Toosii’s first track to reach the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Adelso and Tatiana Manaois-produced single peaked at No. 5 on the weekly rankings.

Billboard listed “Favorite Song” at No. 21 on the 2023 Hot 100 Year-End chart. Additionally, Toosie’s biggest hit took the No. 6 spot on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Year-End chart.

“Favorite Song” is part of the tracklist for the Naujour album. Toosii also added “Favorite Song (Remix)” with Khalid and “Favorite Song (Toxic Version)” with Future to his sophomore studio LP.