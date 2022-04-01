‘Top Boy’ Actor Kane Robinson To Star In Daniel Kaluuya-Written ‘The Kitchen’

The “P’s and Q’s” rapper is returning to the big screen.

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah) makes his screenwriting debut with an upcoming movie. The Oscar-winning actor worked with Joe Murtagh to pen The Kitchen for Netflix.

In addition, Kaluuya will also produce The Kitchen under his 59% Productions. Michael Fassbender (X-Men: First Class, Steve Jobs) will executive produce the motion picture for his DMC Film production company, according to reports.

British rapper Kane “Kano” Robinson will star in the futuristic dystopian drama set in London. The 36-year-old Hoodies All Summer album creator is best known for portraying Sully in the Netflix crime drama series Top Boy.

Kane Robinson will play a character named Izi in The Kitchen. The filmmakers cast newcomer Jedaiah Bannerman as 12-year-old Benji. Plus, Kibwe Tavares is making his feature film directorial debut.

THE KITCHEN – a dystopian drama set in London in 2044, co-written by Daniel Kaluuya and starring Top Boy’s Kane Robinson (@TheRealKano) – is now in production and will release globally on Netflix in 2023! pic.twitter.com/hMmxFXxFZG — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 30, 2022

Daniel Kaluuya, Kibwe Tavares, and Daniel Emmerson came up with the idea for The Kitchen. The Sundance Institute selected the project for the 2016 January Screenwriters Lab.

Previously, Daniel Kaluuya wrote episodes for the BAFTA-winning television series Skins. In addition to working behind the scenes on the show, he also appeared on screen as Posh Kenneth.

Moviegoers can see Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele’s Nope in July and Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November. Season 2 of Netflix’s Top Boy, featuring Kane Robinson, premiered on March 18.