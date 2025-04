Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Up until this week, Kanye West and Game were working on “The Documentary 3” together, with West serving as executive producer.

Top5, a longtime Drake affiliate, is making his feelings known in the brewing beef between The Game and Kanye West.

On Friday (April 11), the Canadian rapper shared a screenshot of a few of West’s confrontational tweets and wrote across them, “@ye don’t make me call @theoneandonlyhonzo he’s still in Japan” and followed up with, “I can’t wait til see you. U fool.”

For the uninitiated, Top5 is actually at the center of the tension between West and Game. West recently accused Top5 of threatening him and apparently saw a positive comment from the Game under a photo of Top5 and Drake. The post prompted West to call out Game and Game to fire back.

“N#### you asked me did I know Top5, I said yea..” The Game tweeted. “You said he was threatening you & I asked you if you wanted me to reach out to him.. you again said ‘YEA.’ So I hit Top5 & tell him to let it go.. out of respect for me, he agreed.. I texted you to tell you it was done & you changed ya number n####!!!”

Up until this week, Kanye West and Game were working on The Documentary 3 together, with West serving as executive producer. Following their social media outbursts, it appears that collaboration is no longer happening.

“Why Game who I gave two Maybachs to is showing love to Top5 who calls threatening to kill me,” West wrote. “Welp I guess I’m not gonna be executive producing that album anymore.”

Game, who didn’t hold back, replied, “F#CK you & yo maybachs little [ninja]………I’ll be back in LA in a week, come get em yo self !!!! I ain’t never asked yo weird a%% for nothing & when you gave me the cars, I said you ain’t have to & I was good but you insisted. Then you hit me with the “you ain’t never gotta worry bout nothing ever in your life, I owe you for being the only solid [ninja] outta everybody. Got my number but won’t call like a man & address a situation you asked me to fix.”