Tory Lanez yelled, “Dance, b####!” before shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020, according to a detective’s testimony.

A Los Angeles Police Department detective says Tory Lanez yelled, “Dance, b####!” before shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

LAPD Det. Ryan Stogner revealed what Tory Lanez allegedly shouted at a preliminary hearing in the embattled rapper’s felony assault case. According to the detective’s testimony, the 29-year-old artist also tried to buy Megan Thee Stallion’s silence.

“Megan stated the defendant apologized for [shooting her] and offered her money and begged her to please not say anything and made a reference to the fact he was already on probation and he begged her not to say anything,” Stogner testified.

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is facing two felony charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Last year, he was formally charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in a manner that “personally inflicted great bodily injury” and one count of carrying a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty to both charges. He was released on $190,000 bail, which was later increased to $250,000 after he violated a protective order to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Keith Borjon upheld the assault and weapon possession charges against Tory Lanez at Tuesday’s preliminary hearing. The One Umbrella Records founder will return to court for arraignment on January 13, 2022.