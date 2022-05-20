Tory Lanez Drops “Summer Anthem” “It Doesn’t Matter” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez claimed he hasn’t dropped an official single in years, “based on the way I felt the world was tryna play me at the time.”

Tory Lanez continued his Fargo Fridays series with another new song, “It Doesn’t Matter,” his first official solo single in 2022.

The Toronto native claimed he hasn’t dropped any official releases in the last few years because “the world was tryna play me.” Nonetheless, he declared his new cut is a “SUMMER ANTHEM !!”

“MY SINGLE COMES OUT TONIGHT,” Tory wrote ahead of the song’s release. “#ITDOESNTMATTER …. I haven’t put out a real single in like 2-3 years … based on the way I felt the world was tryna play me at the time … I DIDNT WANNA WASTE no BIG RECORDS !”

However, Tory Lanez says his return is permanent, and he’s not going anywhere. “IM BACK ! and IM NEVER LEAVING AGAIN !!! 🍾🌚🥂🔥😈 …. To ALL THE DJ’s I got 489 DUBPLATES ALREADY READY ! LETS F###### GOOOOOO #ItDoesntMatter TONIGHT @ 12 AM 🔥🧨😈🥷🥂🍾📈📊”

Tory Lanez – “It Doesn’t Matter”

Earlier this week, Tory Lanez revealed he’s shooting visuals for the project with his “partner in crime,” social media influencer Aggy Abby.

He also dropped the video for his collaboration with Punjabi Superstar Diljit Dosanjh, “Chauffeur,” in April. “This song and video will have a BILLION VIEWS !!!!! NO CAP S/O to the GOAT Diljit Dosanjh,” wrote Tory Lanez.

He also shared a couple of new freestyles this month, firstly over BIA & J. Cole’s “London,” following up with last week’s “Shot Clock Violations.”