Tory Lanez Loses Battle To Oust Judge But Sentencing May Get Delayed Again

Tory Lanez awaits sentencing after a jury found him guilty of multiple charges in the 20202 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

An appellate court denied Tory Lanez’s request to disqualify Judge David Herriford ahead of sentencing for the rapper’s shooting conviction.

According to legal reporter Meghann Cuniff, the appellate court ruled against Tory Lanez on Thursday (June 8). Last month, his lawyers filed a petition to remove Judge Herriford from the case after he rejected their motion for a new trial.

“The petition for writ of mandate and request for stay are denied for failure to demonstrate entitlement to extraordinary relief,” the appellate court said in its ruling.

The decision marked another legal defeat for Tory Lanez, but his lawyers may get their wish to delay his sentencing. Cuniff spoke with the Los Angeles County Attorney’s Office, which revealed the likelihood of another sentencing delay.

“It seems like the judge will be granting the continuance over our objection,” the DA’s office said. “No confirmed new date yet.”

Tory Lanez was scheduled to be sentenced on June 13. Earlier this month, his lawyers asked to delay the sentencing.

Last December, Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. A jury found him guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Prosecutors recommended a 13-year prison sentence for Tory Lanez. They said he engaged in a “campaign of misinformation” that retraumatized Megan Thee Stallion after the 2020 shooting.