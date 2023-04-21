Tory Lanez Writes Open Letter To D.A., Promises To Expose “Disgusting Injustices” Over Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez is not backing down from his legal fight with Megan Thee Stallion after he was convicted of shooting the rap star. Read the latest!

Just days after Megan Thee Stallion shared her emotional journey of healing and coping with anxiety in an open letter for Elle Magazine, Tory Lanez penned his open letter to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, hitting back at the allegations and his conviction for shooting Megan.

In the letter, Tory vehemently denied the charges and accuses the prosecution of suppressing exculpatory evidence that could exonerate him.

In December 2022, Tory Lanez was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The conviction came after a trial in which the prosecution presented evidence of the July 2020 incident where Megan Thee Stallion was shot in her feet.

In his letter, Tory Lanez wrote, “Today I take a stance as an innocent Black Man, wrongfully convicted of a crime I DID not commit. I’ve watched 2 district attorneys from your office by the names of Kathy Ta and Alex Bott unlawfully misuse their authority to hide and suppress any and all exculpatory evidence that exonerates me, or furthers my innocence. I was completely robbed and deprived of a fair trial.”

The letter comes on the heels of Megan’s heartfelt message to fellow survivors of violence, where she expressed her ongoing struggle with anxiety and her pursuit of healing.

While Megan found solace in journaling and prayer, Tory is seeking justice through the legal system, announcing that on May 8th, his lawyers will be arguing for a new trial.

“Not only do I owe it to myself to fight for my freedom, but I owe it to my 6-year-old child, my family, fans, and most importantly the hundreds of thousands of Black and Hispanic minorities that cannot adequately fight for themselves,” Tory Lanez said.

In his plea for a fair trial and justice, Lanez appealed to Gascon’s reputation for fighting for the rights of minorities, stating, “We elected you because of your outstanding eminence in making fair and correct judgments in the justice of people of color.”

Tory concluded his letter with a request for fairness and justice: “Mr. Gascon, I come to you today as a wrongfully convicted man, not asking for sympathy, nor compassion, but for you to simply do what is fair and right by the laws of California, and most importantly in the eyes of God.”

In addition to his open letter, Tory vowed to call out the prosecutors for how they handled the trial.

“Until my court date I’ll be posting the OUTRAGEOUS & DISGUSTING INJUSTICES used against me by the PROSECUTION to get the conviction they so DESPERATELY wanted, DESPITE the evidence they knew existed,” Tory Lanez fumed from jail.