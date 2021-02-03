Tory Lanez Questioned On Clubhouse About Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

February 3, 2021

The "Quarantine Radio" host is facing assault and firearm charges.

Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson cannot avoid the conversation surrounding his arrest for allegedly shooting Megan The Stallion last summer. The topic was apparently brought up again during a Clubhouse session.

According to My Mixtapez’s Twitter account, a Clubhouse user directly asked Lanez, “Why you shoot Megan?” In the viral video posted to other social media, other people in the room then demanded the questioner be kicked out of the chat.

Peterson is reportedly under a legal gag order which prevents him from publicly talking about the case. The 28-year-old “Luv” performer is said to be petitioning a judge to have the ability to defend himself in the court of public opinion.

Lanez has maintained he is innocent of firing a weapon at Megan on July 12 in Hollywood Hills, California. The Canadian recording artist pled not guilty to assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying an unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

In contrast, Megan Thee Stallion repeatedly named Tory Lanez as the person that shot at her feet that night. After his legal team suggested the prosecution had evidence that might exonerate the rapper/singer, Meg’s attorney indicated investigators found gunshot residue on Lanez’s hands.

