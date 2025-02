Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez’s prison recording session took a chaotic turn when a riot erupted, forcing him to flee after seemingly getting pepper-sprayed.

Tory Lanez has been feeding his fans new music from behind bars but a recent prison riot abruptly interrupted a recent recording session.

Footage of the incident surfaced online, showing Lanez delivering his bars over the phone.

“$500 on the Zelle will make ’em do gymnastics,” he raps. “Seen that n#### run up to the yard and he got backflipped / Cried in the cell so many nights, that I got trapped in.”

He abruptly stops rapping as chaos erupts, revealing that a riot has broken out behind him.

Lanez walks away from the camera but returns briefly after seemingly getting pepper sprayed. Before ducking away, he allows the filming to continue, saying, “Keep the camera on, f### it.”

Given the context of Lanez’s material, the footage could end up in an accompanying music video.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion is intensifying her legal battle against Tory Lanez and blogger Milagro Gramz.

She has secured permission to depose Lanez as part of her defamation lawsuit against Gramz, who is accused of spreading false claims about her, including allegations of lying under oath and needing a guardian.

Her legal team believes questioning Lanez is “necessary for Ms. Pete to fully investigate the extent and bases of Defendant’s conduct and Defendant’s relationship with Mr. Peterson, in support of her claims.”

Megan also accuses Gramz of promoting a deepfake video and conducting a harassment campaign on Lanez’s behalf, which allegedly involved payments discussed with Lanez’s father. The judge has approved the motion, and Lanez will now be questioned under oath while serving his prison sentence.