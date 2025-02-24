EXCLUSIVE: Megan Thee Stallion Goes After Tory Lanez In New Prison Showdown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion is taking her legal war against Milagro Gramz to the next level, moving to depose Tory Lanez in prison as part of her lawsuit against the blogger.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop.com, Megan has requested permission to depose Tory Lanez as part of her ongoing lawsuit against Gramz.

Milagro Gramz, a social media personality known for defending Lanez throughout his trial, is accused of defaming Megan by spreading falsehoods, including claims that she lied under oath, suffers from alcoholism, and needs a guardian.

Megan also alleges that Gramz amplified a deepfake pornographic video of her, further fueling a campaign of online harassment.

Megan Thee Stallion claims Tory Lanez employed Milagro Gramz to spread defamatory statements about her.

She claims Tory Lanez allegedly used Gramz to orchestrate a harassment campaign against Megan from prison and discussed payments to Gramz with his father, Sonstar Peterson, while incarcerated.

Her legal team believes questioning Lanez is “necessary for Ms. Pete to fully investigate the extent and bases of Defendant’s conduct and Defendant’s relationship with Mr. Peterson, in support of her claims.”

The request shows that Megan wants to prove Tory Lanez played a role in Gramz’s online attacks against her following his 2022 conviction for shooting the rapper.

The filing notes that Gramz’s legal team and Lanez’s attorneys do not oppose the deposition request, clearing a legal path for Megan to press Tory Lanez on whether he influenced or directed Gramz’s actions.

If the judge approves the motion, Lanez must answer questions under oath while serving his 10-year sentence at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California.