Tory Lanez Reveals He Graduated High School, Enrolled In College In New Update 

Tory Lanez has revealed he is making up for lost time while in prison, catching up on his education, graduating high school and enrolling in college.
The singer is currently behind bars serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2022. On Sunday night (August 4), Lanez appeared in good spirits during a call with Kick streamer Adin Ross. He phoned into the live broadcast with an update for his fans.
After getting Alexa to play Ma$e’s “Welcome Back,” Tory Lanez told Ross he’s staying upbeat.
“I’m great,” he replied. “I know that a lot of people sometimes when they hear prison or they hear somebody’s down, they think n####’s in the corner somewhere bawling his eyes out.”
Lanez continued, explaining that he’s “in a great space mentally,” and is “bettering myself in every single way.” He also shared that he’s hitting the gym and looking better than ever. In addition to working out, the Ontario native has been working on his education.
“A n#### just graduated high school, enrolled in college,” he added. “Never thought I’d do that. But I’m taking this moment and I’m taking advantage over everything that’s good. I’m a f###### high school drop out that just graduated high school. That s### matters to me. So, it’s the small things that just have me feeling good about life right now.”
Last week, Tory Lanez dropped his first project from behind bars, Prison Tapes. In a call to his fans earlier in the week, Lanez announced he figured out how to make recording studio-quality music from prison and would be releasing new music every week.
“It’s over. I done cracked the f###### code, man,” he declared. “This means that not even these prison walls can stop me from dropping new music. It’s crazy!”