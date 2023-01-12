Tory Lanez Roasted On Social Media After Alleged New Mugshot Surfaces 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

An alleged new Tory Lanez mugshot featuring the Toronto native flashing a beaming smile went viral, with fans joking about the pic.

Tory Lanez is catching some flack after a new mugshot was released, allegedly of the convicted felon grinning widely for the camera.

The Toronto native was jailed last month after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. He faces up to 22 years behind bars and deportation and is awaiting sentencing next month.

An alleged new mugshot featuring Tory Lanez flashing his pearly whites hit the net early this week. The image quickly went viral, with social media users flaming the R&B singer.

In the picture, Tory appears to wear a similar outfit to one he sported during his trial; a pastel pink suit with a white turtleneck underneath. He also has the same sharp lineup with a big grin splashed across his face.

Why Tory smiling in his mugshot 💀 pic.twitter.com/JDHosURjQ6 — ꜰʟᴀᴍᴇ (@LAxFLAME) January 11, 2023

Twitter Reacts To Alleged Tory Lanez Mugshot

“Bro tryin so hard to smile 😭😭 behind that smile is a man scared asf going to one of the worst prisons in the USA😂😂😂.” read one response. “LA Prisons aint no joke lol. The gang politics in there is STRICTTT.”

Another wrote, “Dude turned a mug shot into a year book photo like he graduated 😂😂😂.”

“I don’t know if he’s going to jail, or if he just started second grade,” one user joked. “That’s the kind of picture your mom stole the proof from the school and put it in a picture album.”

However, despite the guilty verdict, some Tory Lanez fans defended him. “Only An Innocent Man Would Take A Picture Like This,” one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez will have to wait a little longer to learn his fate. His sentencing hearing was delayed by a month after he hired new layers. Attorneys David Kenner and Matthew Barhoma replaced George Mgdesyan and Shawn Holley. Judge David Herriford moved the sentencing to February 28.

I don't know if he's going to jail, or if he just started second grade. That's the kind of picture your mom stole the proof from the school and put it in a picture album. — Aviande (@MyVofPie) January 12, 2023

He looks like #8 on the barbershop haircut style poster pic.twitter.com/I2aDDIvzsN — Hot Rod ™ (@officialhotrod) January 12, 2023