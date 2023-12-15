Tory Lanez Seeks To Vacate 10-Year Sentence Citing “Childhood Trauma” And New Witness Statement 

Tory Lanez has filed a petition to vacate his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in light of a recent statement from his driver, alongside other factors, including “childhood” trauma” and a possible discriminatory deportation.
In a statement filed this week, Jauquan Smith, who failed to testify during his trial, claimed that although he did not see who fired the gun that shot Megan, he saw Lanez trying to wrestle the weapon from Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris before the shooting, per Legal Affairs and Trials reporter Meghann Cuniff.
“Mr. Peterson and Ms. Harris began struggling as Mr. Peterson tried to unarm Ms. Harris. I was still pulling Ms. Pete and did not see who shot the weapon,” Smith’s statement reads in part.
In addition, in a 45-page habeas petition seeking re-sentencing, Lanez also asked the appellate court to consider his “childhood trauma,” as the sentencing judge did.
He also argues deportation should not have been considered in sentencing because it is discriminatory.
According to Cuniff, the petition will be considered alongside Lanez’s appellate brief, and a decision is not expected for some months.
Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Tory Lanez Supporters
During an Instagram Live earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion addressed Tory Lanez and his defenders.
“Y’all trying to pretend like Kelsey shot me,” Megan said. “Kelsey did not motherf###ing shoot me. And I really wonder why she—her main problem with me was, ‘You won’t tell people I didn’t shoot you!” I was like, ‘Kelsey, I don’t want to talk about this on social media at all.’ But now you won’t even get online and defend yourself. So, that really just proves my point: either you took some money or your life is in danger.”
She added, “I know who shot me. I said who shot me. And that’s why the f### you in jail. Y’all motherf###ers are dragging it online like it’s some new evidence. There is no new evidence.”