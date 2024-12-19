Tory Lanez Slams Megan Thee Stallion’s “Ridiculous” Harassment Claims 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory Lanez of orchestrating a harassment campaign against her from behind bars.

Tory Lanez’s legal team has responded to Megan Thee Stallion’s request for a restraining order against the incarcerated singer for allegedly orchestrating a harassment campaign against her through social media and third parties.

The Texas native, born Megan Pete, filed her petition on Tuesday (December 17), accusing Lanez and his father, Sonstar Peterson, of making payments to blogger Milagro Gramz to harass her on his behalf.

However, Tory Lanez’s attorney, Ceasar McDowell, CEO of Unite the People, Inc. denied the “baseless” allegations in a statement on Wednesday (December 18).

McDowell denied timing Lanez’s legal filings to “undermine” Megan Thee Stallion’s recent documentary, branding the claim “ridiculous.”

“Appellate courts impose strict timelines for when filings and responses must occur,” he wrote. “Are the accusers now suggesting that the courts are trying to disrupt Ms. Pete’s documentary? Our client, Mr. Peterson, was simply complying with those legal deadlines, as required by the courts.”

The attorney also addressed the $3000 payment Megan’s legal team alleged Lanez’s father paid the blogger, insisting the payments had nothing to do with Lanez or his case.

“We believe that the funds sent by Mr. Sonstar Peterson will be fully accounted for,” he added. “This issue will be resolved by the lawyers and the courts, where the truth will be revealed.”

McDowell went on to reference Megan The Stallion admitting she lied during her Gayle King interview about sleeping with Tory Lanez, questioning her “pattern of behavior.”

“We trust that the truth will be fully examined and proven through the legal process,” He concluded. “We remain 100% confident in our case.”

Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Subjecting Her To “Repeated Trauma”

In her restraining order request, Megan accused Lanez of engaging in “psychological warfare.”

She claimed Lanez “continues to subject her to repeated trauma and revictimization,” despite his 10 year prison sentence.

Megan stated she “sometimes wishes Tory would have shot and killed me, if I would have known I was going to go through this torture.”