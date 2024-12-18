Megan Thee Stallion Seeks Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez, Alleges “Psychological Warfare” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion claimed Tory Lanez is harassing her from behind bars, accusing him of subjecting her to “repeated trauma.”

Megan Thee Stallion has reportedly filed for a civil restraining order against Tory Lanez over his alleged continued harassment.

On Tuesday (December 17), the Texan rapper requested the restraining order, asking that the Los Angeles Superior Court judge prevent Lanez from orchestrating harassment against her through social media and third parties.

Megan Thee Stallion’s legal team produced records of alleged Zelle payments between Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, and blogger Milagro Gramz.

Meg filed a lawsuit against Gramz earlier this year, accusing her of waging a cyberstalking campaign on behalf of Tory Lanez. She sued for defamation, harassment, and cyberstalking, which she claims caused significant emotional and reputational harm.

The Zelle records show Lanez’s father made six payments to the blogger between October 2020 and March 2022, totaling $3,000.

Megan accuses Lanez of engaging in “psychological warfare,” which she says has deeply affected her mental health.

In the document, Megan stated she “sometimes wishes Tory would have shot and killed me, if I would have known I was going to go through this torture.”

The “HISS” hitmaker, real name Megan Pete, claims Lanez has continued to harass her from prison.

“Despite being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Ms. Pete, Mr. Peterson continues to subject her to repeated trauma and revictimization,” the filing alleges.

Additionally, in a recent filing, Megan Thee Stallion’s attorneys produced recordings of Lanez’s prison calls. In one alleged call, Lanez and his father “confidently asserted” Megan “would be unable to prove” Lanez paid Gramz for “attacking” her.

The complaint accuses Gramz, who is represented by Tory Lanez attorneys, of “consciously coordinating,” with the singer to amplify his “disproven and baseless theories to help him seek retribution” against Megan Thee Stallion.