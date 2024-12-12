Tory Lanez Accused Of Harassing Megan Thee Stallion In New Lawsuit  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

According to Megan Thee Stallion’s attorneys, jailhouse call recordings prove Tory Lanez “still orchestrating” a harassment campaign.

Megan The Stallion’s legal team claims Tory Lanez is harassing Megan Thee Stallion from behind bars, using a blogger to spread misinformation about the Houston native.

In a new filing, Megan Thee Stallion’s attorneys revealed they obtained recordings of Lanez’s jailhouse calls as part of their cyberstalking lawsuit against a social media personality, per court reporter Meghann Cuniff.

The “HISS” hitmaker is suing blogger Milagro Gramz over alleged defamation, harassment, and cyberstalking, which Megan claims have caused significant emotional and reputational harm.

They claim Lanez “is still orchestrating” a harassment campaign using Gramz “as his mouthpiece.” The amended complaint, filed Tuesday (December 10), details one alleged phone call between Lanez, real name, Daystar Peterson, and his father, Sonstar Peterson.

“In one phone call, the Petersons confidently asserted that Ms. Pete would be unable to prove that Mr. Peterson paid Defendant for attacking Ms. Pete,” the filing read in part, referring to the rapper by her birth name, Megan Pete.

The complaint accuses Gramz, who is represented by Tory Lanez attorneys, of “consciously coordinating,” with the singer to amplify his “disproven and baseless theories to help him seek retribution” against Megan Thee Stallion.

According to the filing, “Defendant engaged in extreme and outrageous conduct that has caused, and continues to cause, Ms. Pete severe emotional distress.”

Meanwhile, a judge recently ruled Megan Thee Stallion and Gramz should attempt to resolve their feud in a mediation session scheduled for March 2025.