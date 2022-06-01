Tory Lanez Takes Credit For Modern-Day Sampling

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Daystar believes a whole generation followed his lead.

Tory Lanez helped build his brand as an R&B/Hip Hop hybrid performer with his Chixtape series. The Canadian entertainer often sampled older songs for his projects.

Now Tory Lanez apparently wants validation for his contribution to the production style of contemporary music. The One Umbrella founder, born Daystar Peterson, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the subject.

Lanez tweeted:

It’s crazy… 6 years ago n##### got mad at me cuz I would SAMPLE all the records that it Was NOT OKAY TO SAMPLE on the CHIXTAPES! …… now I look up to a whole Generation of artist doing EXACTLY what I was doin .. chopping old Rnb/Pop samples and updating it to NOW sound. 😂🤣 @torylanez Twitter

The first Chixtape came out in 2011 as a free mixtape. Tory Lanez eventually released 2019’s Chixtape 5 as a studio album. That Gold-certified LP featured T-Pain, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, Mýa, Ashanti, Lil Wayne, and more. The “Jerry Sprunger” single with T-Pain went Platinum.

