Tory Lanez’s Legal Team Could Call Kylie Jenner As A Witness For Assault Trial

Billionaire reality TV star #KylieJenner may have to testify for #ToryLanez.

A California jury will likely decide the fate of Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson in the coming weeks. The Canadian musician pled not guilty to assault and firearm charges.

The pending case stems from Megan Thee Stallion accusing Tory Lanez of shooting her in the feet in 2020. The incident allegedly happened after the two rappers attended a party at Kylie Jenner’s home.

According to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, billionaire reality show star Kylie Jenner could play a role at the trial. Corey Gamble, the boyfriend of Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner, may have to take the stand too.

“Tory’s lawyer told the judge that Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble are on his list of possible defense witnesses because they were present at Kylie’s pool party before the July 2020 shooting,” tweeted Nancy Dillon on Monday night.

Earlier in the day, Dillon reported, “Tory Lanez released from house arrest as his trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion begins with jury selection in L.A.” The judge in the case overruled an objection by the prosecution.

Tory's lawyer told the judge that Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble are on his list of possible defense witnesses because they were present at Kylie's pool party before the July 2020 shooting



“The argument, everything started there," George Mgdesyan sayshttps://t.co/CWCDd8iU9U — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) December 6, 2022

Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion & Kylie Jenner Appeared On IG Live Together Before The Alleged Shooting

It seems clear that Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kylie Jenner partied together on the night of July 12, 2020. All three celebrities appeared together poolside on Instagram Live at the time. Lanez’s attorney claims the argument between Tory and Megan started at Jenner’s house.

Prosecutors may have a high-profile witness on their side as well. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office could call Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris (aka Kelsey Nicole) to testify. Harris was reportedly in the vehicle with Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion prior to the alleged shooting.

The prosecution has insisted there is enough evidence to convict Tory Lanez of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded/unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Opening statements in the trial are expected to begin on December 12.