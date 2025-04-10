Tracy T Speaks On Kash Doll Going Public With Her New Man & Suggests Its Out Of Spite

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tracy T seems to think Kash Doll’s current behavior could be a combination of hurt and true love.

Kash Doll’s baby daddy and former partner Tracy T had a few things to say about her going public with her new relationship with NFL player Za’Darius Smith.

On Wednesday (April 9), the Georgia native appeared in a new episode of the #Respectfully Justin Laboy Show podcast with Kanye West’s associate Justin Laboy.

Among the most pressing topics the pair discussed throughout the nearly 45-minute episode proved to be Tracy T and Laboy’s discussion about his ex-partner Kash Doll’s new relationship.

In his opening remarks, Tracy T suggested Kash Doll moved on so quickly because she has a baby.

When asked if he thinks she’s making her new relationship highly visible on social media because she’s hurt, Tracy T responded, “Of course, she got a f###### baby eight months.”

He added, “Like what you mean? You out here happily, if that what you choose to do? You know what I’m saying? More power to you. I don’t, I don’t hate you for what you’re doing. You know what I’m saying? Everybody got their opinion on how anybody feel, but come on, man.”

However, in the same breath, he also seemingly made peace with the idea that she could really be in love while remarking on his feelings about her documenting her newfound partnership with Smith.

“I be like, ‘oh s###. If you’re going that far with it, it’s real then,'” he said. “Okay. You know what I’m saying? It’s real. But me personally, I don’t do s### like that. You feel me? Yeah. I don’t try to.”

Tracy T took accountability for the current situation while also revealing his theory that his shortcomings might’ve exasperated the situation.

“People try to do s### to make somebody feel some kind of way,” he said. “You know what I’m saying? Make other people feel some kind of way. Because I did s###. You feel me? And she felt some kind of way. Of course, she probably want get back. You know what I’m saying? I might have did it first. She might have did it worse. You feel me? My s### just ain’t went public. You know what I’m saying? Okay. So I might have been a problem. You know what I’m saying? So I got to take that s### to the chin.”

Tracy T’s statements about Kash Doll and Smith’s whirlwind relationship follow her recent podcast interview, during which she confirmed his cheating was one of the reasons she left.

The Detroit-born rapper didn’t hold back during a sit-down with Keke Palmer that aired Tuesday (April 8) when explaining why she walked away from the father of her two children. Kash credits her daughter Klarity’s birth with helping her see the light.

“As far as Klarity, she brought clarity,” Kash Doll said. “And that’s why my situation that I was in with their dad, I couldn’t do it no more.

The negativity, the not treating me how I want to be treated, the cheating, all that s###. Goodbye.”

Watch the full podcast in the video above.