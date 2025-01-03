Trae Tha Truth Reunites With Family After Daughter Found Following Months-Long Search

Find out how Trae Tha Truth’s faith and determination led to a heartwarming reunion with his six-year-old daughter Truth.

Trae Tha Truth has started off the New Year with his heart full after making his blended family whole again following months of turmoil.

On Thursday (January 2), the Houston native posted a heartwarming video of his reunion with his six-year-old daughter Truth. Last month, Trae revealed he was in need of help finding his missing daughter, who he alleged was “kidnapped” by her mother following a visit over four months ago.

Though he didn’t go into the specifics of the circumstances in which his daughter was returned, he did share how the high-stress situation afforded him the opportunity to learn an immense lesson on the power of faith in the caption of the post.

“Never Let No One Tell You GOD Aint Real!!!!” Trae started off in the lengthy message. “The First Day Of 2025 I Received A Call That I Couldn’t Believe… (THEY SAID SHE WAS FOUND) I Know GOD is the ONLY REASON I Held On when I wanted to Give Up…. I Had To Let Go And Trust Him, Tho it was Hard in these Last Past Months I was Completely Broken and Empty… I Learned To Have Faith….”

As he continued, he praised the higher power for allowing him to find a path to enlightenment throughout the ordeal. “Tho i didn’t know where Truth Was , I Knew God Was Protecting Her so that was The Beginning Of My Understanding Faith….” he wrote. “I Have to let tha world Know GOD IS THE ONLY REASON IM REUNITED WIT MY TWIN AND HEART!! God put the Right People In Place, GOD Place the Right Eyes To See, GOD Put it on Peoples Heart To Assist And GOD Aligned Every Person That Prayed and Heard They Cry!!”

Trae concluded the message by offering words of wisdom and encouragement to parents who may have experienced similar situations.

“Thank You God!!” He wrote. “To Everyone Goin thru similar situations with their Children, Use Me As A Example That GOD Can Make Miracles and Shake Up Tha World!! DONT GIVE UP , Just Believe, Pray and Keep Faith!!! He Told Me No More Sad And Depressed Days, He Told Me To Celebrate and Smile, So i will Obey And Make This Year Bigger And Better Than Ever!!!! This will Be My Season!! #TruthIsBack 💙 @iambabytruth”

Trae’s reunion with Truth caps off what was an emotionally draining saga which began for him on August 16 when he dropping his daughter with her mother in Houston for her “first visitation” after a judge granted him full custody of the child at the beginning of 2024. This incident, however, isn’t the first time he’s dealt with issues related to custody of his children. Trae Tha Truth opened up about his custody struggles during an interview with AllHipHop in 2022.

“It’s a process,” the rapping philanthropist shared. “It’s taking its wear and tear on me just trying to be an actual father.” He explained the “stressful situation” has thrown him off. He added, “I’m supposed to be promoting the music, but it’s overtaking everything.”

See Trae Tha Truth’s original post above.