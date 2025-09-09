Travis Hunter’s Wife Flexes Post-Baby Bod & Results Are Unreal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Leanna Lenee Hunter stunned at Travis Hunter’s NFL debut in a custom outfit just one week after giving birth and didn’t hold back on social media.

Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Hunter, pulled up to her hubby’s big NFL debut in Jacksonville looking like a whole event, rocking a custom fit that had folks doing double takes at EverBank Stadium.

One week after giving birth, she stepped out in a white bodysuit from Pretty Little Thing, featuring her man’s name iced out in blue crystals across the back, courtesy of MVPBae.

But the real scene-stealer was her boots, and not just any boots — these knee-highs were literally made from Hunter‘s jersey, designed by Jessica Martini.

“The star of the show,” Leanna said on TikTok, clearly showing love for her flashy footwear. Travis Unter co-signed the drip in her comments with two simple words: “The boots.”

Leanna gave birth to their son barely a week before the game and she wasn’t shy about showing out. She posted pics of the outfit with the caption, “No revenge bc this is my body 1 week PP.”

Travis Hunter and Leanna tied the knot in May and by August 27, they had already posted a YouTube video introducing their newborn.

But it hasn’t all been love and likes. Leanna has been dragged online by folks calling her everything from a “gold digger” to “disrespectful” during public appearances.

One emotional video of her crying went viral, sparking all kinds of wild rumors about their relationship and even divorce talk.

She clapped back in a nearly 8-minute TikTok, saying, “I truly love that man,” and shut down the gold digger label.