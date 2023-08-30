Travis Scott Announces “The Circus Maximus Tour”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rapper presents his first official tour since the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Hip-Hop superstar Travis Scott will hit the road beginning in October.

On August 29, Travis Scott took to social media to announce “The Circus Maximus Tour”. The Houston-bred recording artist also shared the official tour poster on X and Instagram.

Previously, Scott presented the “Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour.” That 57-stop trek in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom followed the release of 2018’s chart-topping Astroworld album.

TOUUUURRRRRRR

Readdddddyyy and fe!ninggggg pic.twitter.com/2IYeHPj7G1 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 29, 2023

“The Circus Maximus Tour” will support Scott’s latest studio LP, Utopia, which dropped on July 28, 2023. Utopia debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart by earning 496,000 first-week units.

Travis Scott managed to keep Utopia at No. 1 for four straight weeks. It became the first rap album to remain in the top spot for its opening month since Drake’s Scorpion in 2018.

Utopia features Teezo Touchdown, Drake, Playboi Carti, Beyoncé, Rob49, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Yung Lean, Dave Chappelle, Young Thug, Westside Gunn, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, SZA, Future and James Blake.

“The Circus Maximus Tour” will also be Travis Scott’s first official tour after the deadly disaster at his Astroworld Festival in 2021. Ten people, including 9-year-old Ezra Blount, lost their lives as a result of a fatal crowd crush at the event.