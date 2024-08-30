Travis Scott Avoids Punishment For Causing Ruckus In Miami

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott was arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing in Miami. Both charges were dropped.

Travis Scott won’t face any repercussions for his drunken antics in Miami. According to Florida’s WSVN, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office dropped a trespassing charge against Travis Scott on Friday (August 30). Earlier this month, prosecutors dismissed a disorderly intoxication charge.

Scott was arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing at the Miami Beach Marina in June. Officers took Scott into custody when he refused to leave the area.

“Once the defendant began speaking to Sergeant Lemus, the defendant began yelling once again, becoming erratic, disturbing the peace of the occupants of the marina and nearby residential buildings causing a public disturbance,” the police report noted. “The defendant also disregarded officers’ warnings to not return to the Miami Beach Marina.”

Scott’s lawyer said he “was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding.” The 33-year-old rapper was released from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after posting a $650 bond on June 20.

Two months later, Scott was arrested again in Paris. He was accused of assaulting a security guard.

“Police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard,” Paris authorities said. “The security guard had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard.”

Scott was released from custody without any charges. Paris prosecutors cited a lack of evidence.