Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour Becomes Highest-Grossing Rap Event Of 2024

Travis Scott is crushing it this year and we are barely halfway through 2024.

Travis Scott continues to break records in 2024. As of Monday (June 3), Scott’s Circus Maximus tour has become the highest-grossing live rap show circuit of the year. The feat alone now allows Scott to stand amongst the top ten highest-grossing touring artists, alongside giants like U2, Madonna and Depeche Mode.

To be exact, the Grammy-nominated rapper’s 44-date North American Circus Maximus tour grossed an impressive $95.7 million while attracting a whopping 686,000 attendees. The tour also broke multiple merchandise sale records across various states and also saw Scott make history as the first rapper to headline a sold-out show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Additionally, Scott’s UTOPIA album has surpassed 50 billion global streams amid the massive North American leg of the tour. Now, Scott looks to conquer stadiums and arenas across the pond during the upcoming European leg of the tour, set to start later this month.

We added SPAIN , PORTUGAL

Running back Frankfurt.

On sale on Friday https://t.co/igthHpVV0a pic.twitter.com/n2vS8wwuQj — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) May 15, 2024

Though it doesn’t kick off until June 28 at the GelreDome in the Netherlands, the European leg of the tour is already generating massive numbers and has already grossed $49.9 million with 425,271 tickets sold. Produced by Live Nation, the tour includes sold-out shows at major venues like the Rhein Energie Stadion in Cologne, Germany, and the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, culminating in his largest-ever U.K. headline show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

In light of the success of the tour, the Cactus Jack Foundation has launched a philanthropic initiative to support residents in his home state of Texas. For every ticket sold, one Euro/Pound will be donated to the Cactus Jack Foundation, which aims to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs for HBCU college students, and funding education and creative endeavors.

Scott and Cactus Jack’s philanthropy doesn’t stop there, either. Along with the “MELTDOWN” rapper’s newly launched special-edition AJ1 Elkins Jordan Brand shoe, Scott and the Cactus Jack Foundation have partnered with the Houston Food Bank and established a relief fund to provide emergency aid to thousands of hurricane-affected residents in Houston. Proceeds from the shoe sales supporting this initiative have been funneled through donations to support the aforementioned efforts.

Check out Scott’s AJ1 Elkins shoe, which features the signature reverse Swoosh logo and pays homage to his high school alma mater in Missouri City, Texas below.