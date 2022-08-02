Travis Scott Lands Las Vegas Residency Less Than Year After Astroworld Tragedy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott will perform seven times at the Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas. His first show is scheduled to take place on September 17.

Travis Scott is heading to Las Vegas.

Less than a year after the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott announced his “Road to Utopia” residency on Monday (August 1). The Epic Records artist will begin performing at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World in Las Vegas on September 17.

“From his music and fashion to unprecedented brand collaborations, Travis Scott is a one-of-a-kind, multi-talented artist,” Resorts World Las Vegas chief marketing officer Ronn Nicolli said. “His residency will bring a new level of energy to Resorts World Las Vegas and add to the property’s diverse list of entertainment and nightlife offerings.”

The “Road to Utopia” includes seven shows in total. Resorts World calls Travis Scott’s residency a “mind-bending” experience.

“Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster,” Zouk Group CEO Andrew Li said. “His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas. We can’t wait to kick off his residency and continue to amplify our talent lineup.”

Tickets are on sale now for two “Road to Utopia” shows at Zouk Nightclub. General admission and VIP access are available for events on September 17 and October 15.