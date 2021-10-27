Travis Scott Reveals Astroworld Lineup: SZA, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug & More

Travis Scott revealed the stacked line-up for his 2021 Astroworld Festival set to take place in Houston next weekend.

SEE YA IN NOVEMBER pic.twitter.com/VZxRyiS2p0 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 26, 2021

Travis Scott will of course headline. Others performing over the festival weekend includes SZA, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, Master P, 21 Savage, and Earth, Wind & Fire, Don Toliver, Baby Keem, Toro y Moi, BIA, Chief Keef, and Sheck Wes, among others.

The Houston rapper took to Instagram to make the announcement: “3RD ANNUAL ASTROWORLD FEST LINE IS NOW HERE,” he captioned the post. “WELCOME TO UTOPIA WE MORPHED THE GROUNDS INTO A NEW UNIVERSE THIS YEAR CANT WAIT FOR YALLL TO SEEEE IT. AND IM BRINGING SOME AVENGERS WIT ME PS SHOW IS SOLD OUT BUT I FINESSED A BIT MORE FOR YALL.”

Travis had to take a year off due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions and now Astroworld is back for the third time. The festival is now a two-day event with the theme “Open Your Eyes to a Whole New Universe.”

If you’re hoping to get a ticket, it may be too late. The entire weekend sold out last year in under an hour before the full line-up had been revealed. A limited number of two-day GA and VIP tickets are now available on AstroworldFest.com.

Travis Scott will be headlining back-to-back weekends; he is also the main attraction on the final night of Rolling Loud New York on Saturday (Oct 30). No confirmation on when fans can expect the long-awaited “Utopia” album, word is it’s due before the year is out.