Even without naming the rest of the lineup, La Flame fans bought all the passes for the two-day fall event.

It looks like Travis Scott supporters are really excited to see the multi-platinum Hip Hop artist live in concert. All of the available tickets for Scott’s Astroworld Festival went on sale yesterday (May 5) and were gone in less than 60 minutes.

The entire weekend event quickly sold out before the official list of performers was even announced. Over 100,000 festivalgoers are expected to make their way to NRG Park in Houston, Texas on November 5 and November 6.

RETURN OF THE RAGE !!! ASTROWORLD FEST 2021 WE BACK WIT THE MOST OUTLANDISH LINEUP. ON SALE NOW SEE U SO SOON !! https://t.co/7iBfHx8cBy pic.twitter.com/iCpB6xKSSW — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) May 5, 2021

Travis Scott will be the headliner for the 2021 edition of the Astroworld Festival. The 29-year-old Cactus Jack Records founder is solely selecting the lineup for the festival. Additional performers will be revealed at a later date.

Named after the now-defunct amusement park that was once located in Scott’s hometown, the 2021 Astroworld Festival adopted the theme “Open Your Eyes To A Whole New Universe.” A portion of the proceeds from the showcase will be donated to the Astroworld Festival’s official charity partner, the Cactus Jack Foundation.

Fans of the popular rapper/producer should expect to have a new collection of tunes before the Astroworld Festival takes place in November. Travis Scott is said to be currently working on his upcoming fourth studio LP Utopia.

The highly-anticipated project will be the follow-up to 2018’s Grammy-nominated Astroworld album. That effort hosted the Hot 100 #1 single “Sicko Mode” featuring Drake as well as tracks such as “Stargazing,” “Stop Trying to Be God,” and “Butterfly Effect.”

Since the release of Astrowold, Travis Scott also reached the top of Billboard‘s Hot 100 with the singles “Highest in the Room,” “The Scotts” with Kid Cudi, and “Franchise” featuring M.I.A. and Young Thug. This year he connected with Erica Banks for “Buss It (Remix)” and Baby Keem for “Durag Activity.”

In addition to topping the bill for the Astroworld Festival, Travis Scott is also set to co-headline Rolling Loud Miami 2021. He will be joined at the Florida-based event by other music acts like A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Young Thug, and Megan Thee Stallion.