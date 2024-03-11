Travis Scott Tapped For “SNL” Performance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The leader of The Ragers heads to Studio 8H later this month.

Travis Scott will return to Saturday Night Live as a musical guest. NBC’s long-running, late-night sketch comedy show announced Scott’s upcoming appearance on the program.

Fans of Travis Scott will have the chance to watch him perform on the March 30 edition of SNL. The Utopia album creator will be part of an episode that also includes Poor Things actor Ramy Youssef as the host.

Previously, Travis Scott hit the SNL stage in 2018 following the release of his chart-topping Astroworld studio LP. The Houston-raised recording artist performed a medley of “Skeletons” and “Astrothunder” before later running through “Sicko Mode.”

March 30!!!

Ramy Youssef

Travis Scott pic.twitter.com/aSavdWVWl3 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 10, 2024

Both Astroworld and Utopia topped the Billboard 200 weekly album rankings. The latter project remained in the chart’s lead position for four weeks after debuting at No. 1 with 496,000 first-week units in 2023.

Utopia scored a Best Rap Album nomination at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, losing to Michael by Killer Mike. Travis Scott’s live set at the February 4 ceremony featuring Playboi Carti received mixed reviews from viewers.

Before the announcement of Travis Scott, the current season of SNL already presented televised performances by Ice Spice, 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande and other acts.