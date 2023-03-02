Travis Scott Set To Turn Himself In NYPD After Beating Up 52-year-old Sound Engineer

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rapper’s representatives said he will be back to NYC to face charges in about a week.

Texas rapper Travis Scott will soon turn himself into the New York Police Department for his part in an altercation in a Midtown Manhattan nightclub on Wednesday, Mar. 1.

According to the New York Daily News, the chart-topper is in hot water after he assaulted a 52-year-old sound engineer, ripped out his video monitor and broke his speaker. The damages, according to sources, ranged up to $12,000.

The two were in Club Nebula and got into a spat that resulted in the early morning fight.

Scott is no longer in the Big Apple but left for California after the fight. A spokesperson for him said his team is working with authorities to arrange for him to come back in a week and be questioned by detectives.

Should charges be pressed, he will face one count of criminal mischief and another of misdemeanor assault.

Scott doesn’t need any more legal troubles.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the artist is entangled in lawsuits from family members hoping to grab hundreds of millions of dollars in wrongful death damages after nine people died due to a stampede during his Nov. 2021 Astroworld festival concert.

Many of the then-fans who were injured during the crush are also suing the star.