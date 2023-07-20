Travis Scott Teases New Single With The Weeknd & Bad Bunny

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

La Flame apparently recruits two global megastars for his next release.

It appears three of the biggest recording artists in the world came together for a song. Hip Hop musician Travis Scott let his 50 million Instagram followers know something is coming this week.

On Wednesday, Travis Scott shared cover art on his Instagram page. The Houston-raised rapper/producer’s captioned the post, “Flame Abe Benito… Out Tomorrow Night.”

The second image in Scott’s Instagram carousel included the names Travis, Abel, and Benito as well. Abel refers to R&B/Pop singer Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. Benito refers to Latin Trap rapper Benito “Bad Bunny” Ocasio.

The cover art for the potential star-studded “KPOP” collaboration features a red lollipop. Travis Scott also added three round pushpin emojis (📍), which resemble lollipops, to his Instagram caption.

Many fans of Scott expect the Cactus Jack Records leader to drop his fourth studio album, tentatively titled Utopia, in the very near future. Some people assumed the project would arrive as early as Friday, July 21.

Because Travis Scott will headline Night 2 of the Rolling Loud Miami festival on July 22, there were whispers that the rhymer also known as La Flame could let loose his latest body of work the day before the event.

Plus, there have been conflicting reports about whether Scott will be able to perform tracks from his forthcoming album at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Live Nation reportedly denied the concert has been canceled.

Travis Scott has not released a full-length studio album since the Billboard 200 chart-topping Astroworld in 2018. 2016’s Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight also made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He scored another Number One as part of the JackBoys compilation in 2019.