Trey Songz is once again being accused of abhorrent behavior toward women—even though the source’s reputation is undeniably questionable. According to Celina Powell—who’s been at the center of multiple controversies surrounding her alleged involvement with a cornucopia of rappers—Songz not only kidnapped her for two days, but he also starved her and refused to give them water. The infamous “groupie” recently sat down with the We In Miami podcast and recounted her alleged run-in with the singer.

“F### Trey Songz, and I’m going to stand on that,” she begins. “That stupid little kidnapper stole my phone and kidnapped me. Mr. Steal Your Girl really be stealing b######.”

She continues, “The short version is he saw me at a club…me and him exchanged a few DMs. He was like, ‘f### no.’ Then he seen me in person and was like, ‘OK, come here.’ We went there because I was like, ‘Sign me up. I’m a w####.’ And then he was like, ‘OK, give me your phone.’ I gave him my phone and he wouldn’t give me back my phone. He threw it over his balcony. Kidnapped us for the whole two days. Didn’t feed us. Didn’t give us no water. Nothing.”

When asked if she was actually having fun, she shouted, “Hell no! I would have been down to f### him, but the way he went about it…hell no.” But then one of the hosts asks point blank if she actually did. She replies, “It’s like a dark topic” and didn’t deny or confirm whether she had sex with him.

Trey Songz has been sued multiple times for sexual assault. More recently, a Jane Doe filed a $10 million sexual battery and assault lawsuit, which accused the 38-year-old of grabbing and exposing her breast while at a pool party. The woman claims the incident took place at the Foxwoods’ Resort Casino on Connecticut’s Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation reservation in August 2013. Songz was at the resort hosting an event where the woman wanted to get a picture with him. The woman previously issued a demand for a $5 million settlement to settle out of court in April 2022 to no avail.

In February, another Jane Doe filed a $25 million civil case against Songz, 300 Entertainment founder Kevin Liles and Atlantic Records over claims he sodomized her during a party in March 2016 and left her needing medical attention.

Former college basketball player Dylan Gonzalez accused Songz in January 2022 of raping her nine years earlier in Las Vegas, following reports he was being investigated for a separate allegation of sexual assault at a Las Vegas hotel in November 2021. That same year, a Miami woman refiled a suit against Songz claiming that he assaulted her at a nightclub at a New Year’s Day party in 2018.