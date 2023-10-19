Two Women Sue Trey Songz For Sexual Assault

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The man also known as Trigga has multiple accusations against him.

Once again, Tremaine “Trey Songz” Neverson faces legal trouble. Two women filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the R&B singer.

TMZ reports the unnamed alleged victims claim Trey Songz forced himself on them in 2015 at his Los Angeles home. They also accused Songz of applying pressure to drink alcohol and possibly drugging them.

There are other allegations as well. According to the lawsuit, Songz refused to give the women back their phones. A security guard supposedly returned the phones and called an Uber.

“This is yet another example of nearly decade-old allegations being repurposed to take advantage of California’s constitutionally questionable new look back window,” Songz’s attorney, Michael Freedman, told the outlet. “We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court.”

This is not the first time Trey Songz has been accused of sexual misconduct. In another civil case, a woman, only identified as Jane Doe, sued the Virginia native for allegedly “grabbing and flashing her breast” at a 2013 party.

In yet another case, an anonymous accuser said Songz forced her to have a### sex at an LA party in 2016. The statute of limitations for that lawsuit apparently ran out and Songz’s legal team got the case dismissed.

Former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez also publicly accused the “I Invented Sex” performer of rape in 2021. Plus, podcaster Rory Farrell stated, “Trey Songz is the most nasty, abusive, r####, beats the s### out of women. Like he’s the scum of the f###### Earth.”

Songz and his legal representation have repeatedly denied all of the allegations. Since his debut album I Gotta Make It dropped in 2005, the 38-year-old entertainer released eight additional studio LPs via Atlantic Records. 2020’s Back Home is his most recent full-length project.