Trey Songz Entourage Member Reportedly Wanted For Shooting In NYC Strip Club

New York police are looking for the suspect, released the description to the public.

A member of R&B singer Trey Songz’s entourage reportedly endangered hundreds of people in a New York strip club earlier this week. Now, a video has emerged showing the suspect and the chaos his actions allegedly caused.

According to the New York Post, the incident happened around 5 a.m. local time on Monday (September 11). The crew was at the gentlemen’s club in Midtown Manhattan near Seventh Ave and West 30th Street.

https://x.com/nypost/status/1701322167089008692?s=20

The person was allegedly arguing with someone in a different crew at the club, which ultimately led ton gunfire. Surveillance footage from inside of the club captured everything and showed Trey Songz wasn’t involved in the shooting. Although everyone panicked in a mad dash to escape, nobody was hit.

Once investigators arrived at the scene of the crime, they only found one shell casing in the club. Now law enforcement is currently looking for the man who is described as being in his 20s, wearing black sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, and white sneakers.

While Trey Songz is not a person of suspicion in the case, he’s had his fair share of controversy over the years. He’s currently facing legal trouble for a 2013 incident in which he allegedly exposed a woman’s breast at a pool party outside of Connecticut casino. She later sued Songz, 300 Entertainment CEO Kevin Liles, Atlantic Records and his production for sexual assault.