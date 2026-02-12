Trial Date Set For Man Accused Of Killing Takeoff

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Patrick Xavier Clark will face a jury on November 9, 2026, for the murder of Takeoff, his attorney confirmed Tuesday.

According to KPRC 2 News, jury selection starts on November 5. Clark, 36, has been charged with killing the Migos rapper at a downtown Houston bowling alley in November 2022.

The case has dragged on for more than three years. Clark was arrested in December 2022, one month after Takeoff died outside 810 Billiards & Bowling.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was 28 when he was shot and killed around 2:40 A.M. on November 1, 2022. The rapper was at a private party hosted by J. Prince Jr., son of Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince.

Cops say an argument broke out during or after a dice game. Quavo, Takeoff’s uncle and fellow Migos member, was involved in the dispute. Takeoff was hit during the shooting and died at the scene.

Two other people were also shot but survived their injuries. They were taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

Prosecutors claim surveillance video shows Clark pointing and firing a gun toward a group of people. Investigators also say Clark’s fingerprints were found on a wine bottle left at the scene.

Clark has consistently denied firing the fatal shots. His defense team maintains he did not kill the rapper.

A grand jury indicted Clark for murder in May 2023. He remains on house arrest while awaiting trial.

The case has faced multiple delays over the past four years. Clark’s defense team has questioned the ballistics evidence and video used to arrest their client.

Takeoff was one-third of the Grammy-nominated rap group Migos, along with Quavo and Offset. The group was known for hits like “Bad and Boujee” and “Walk It Talk It.”

After Takeoff’s death, Quavo launched an initiative to reduce gun violence in Atlanta. The surviving Migos members have not released music together since the shooting.