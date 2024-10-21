Trina Doesn’t Need Prenup: “My Husband Brings All Of His Money To Me” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trina is shedding light on her marriage after quietly tying the knot in a private ceremony earlier this year.

Trina is opening up about her marriage, revealing she never considered getting a prenup because her new husband brings her all his cash.

As AllHipHop previously reported, Trina quietly married her fiancé Benjamin Leon Kearse Jr. in a private ceremony on May 22 in Miramar, Florida. However, she’s opening up about married life in a new interview to promote her recently released memoir Da Baddest.

Trina sat down with good friend and wife of Gucci Mane Keyshia Ka’oir on the latest episode of her podcast. The Miami native revealed she’s “internally happy,” and she and her hubby are still in the honeymoon phase of their marriage.

“Being a wife, you have all the rights to be as freaky as you like,” Trina told Ka’oir. “And spicy in the bedroom.”

However, Ka’oir wanted to hear about their financial arrangements, asking if she got a prenuptial agreement.

“I didn’t.” Trina replied. “My husband brings all of his money to me, so I’m in charge. He can’t spend a dime without my consent. He can’t spend a dime for nothing unless it goes through me.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Trina admitted she loves cooking for her husband, who she met at an event. She also revealed that although they had a private ceremony at home earlier this year, they will be having a big wedding in 2025.

She also opened up about whether the couple plans to have kids, revealing her past miscarriages have left her unsure about expanding her family.

“We talk about it a lot,” Trina explained. “Now would be the time. I’ve been through the whole process of having a kid before, had a miscarriage, it didn’t work. It was the most terrifying thing.”

Trina was previously engaged to Raymond “Ray Almighty,” but their relationship ended before they could tie the knot.