Trippie Redd Upsets Miami Neighbors Over Flamingo Fundraiser

Trippie Redd wasn’t amused when a neighborhood fundraiser left his yard full of pink flamingos—so he trashed them, sparking buzz in Southwest Ranches.

Trippie Redd Ruffles Feathers in Southwest Ranches Over Trashed Flamingos

Trippie Redd is in hot water with his Southwest Ranches neighbors after an unexpected reaction to a lighthearted community fundraiser.

The Ohio-born rapper is known locally for jet black house in the Miami suburb as much as he is for his genre-bending music. It is his reaction to a flock of pink plastic flamingos that landed on his lawn that has upset his neighbors.

The fundraiser, called “Getting Flocked,” is a long-standing tradition in the town, where plastic flamingos are placed in a resident’s yard with a note explaining that they’ve been “flocked” as part of a charitable initiative. The recipient can then choose the next neighbor to get “flocked” and, if they wish, donate to a student scholarship fund.

But when Trippie Redd found his yard covered in a sea of neon pink birds, he didn’t exactly see the humor in it. Instead of playing along, the rapper reportedly gathered up the entire flock and tossed them straight in the trash.

“Trippie lives here and recently we thought it would be fun to flock him and he took all of the plastic flamingos and threw them in the garbage,” one person told AllHipHop. “He is a d##k.”

The incident has ruffled feathers. “It’s all in good fun, and it’s for a great cause,” said one local resident familiar with the initiative. “Most people get a kick out of it and pass it on, but I guess Trippie wasn’t feeling it.”

At press time, Trippie Redd had not commented on the situation, but the flamingo fiasco has already made waves in the quiet town, where celebrities and athletes call home.

The fundraiser continues and residents are already plotting the next high-profile “flocking” target.

