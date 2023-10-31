Trump-Supporting MAGA Manic Indicted For Threatening Young Thug Prosecutor Fani Willis

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

An Alabama man obsessed with Donald Trump faces indictment for threats against Fulton County officials, who are also prosecuting Young Thug.

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fanni Willis is in fear for her life due to the high profile RICO indictments of rap star Young Thug, his gang Young Slime Life, and the indictment of former President Donald Trump in 18 of his cronies.

Willis, who says she receives hundreds of threats daily and has her staff working overtime pursuing the aggressors, has taken at least one of them seriously.

An Alabama man, Arthur Ray Hansen II, has been indicted on charges related to threats made against Willis and Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat.

The threats are believed to be connected to the ongoing investigation into the 2020 election meddling. Hansen, a 59-year-old resident of Huntsville, Alabama, is accused of leaving threatening voicemails for both Willis and Labat.

The indictment alleges that in one of the voicemails, Hansen warned Sheriff Labat about the consequences of taking a mugshot of former President Donald Trump, suggesting that some “bad things” would happen to him.

“If you think you gonna take a mugshot of my President Donald Trump and it’s gonna be ok, you gonna find out that after you take that mugshot, some bad s##t probably gonna happen to you,” the voicemail said, according to the indictment.

In another message directed at District Attorney Willis, Hansen ominously advised her to be cautious when going to her car at night and entering her house, hinting at potential harm.

This incident is not an isolated one.

Over the past few months, there have been multiple threats of violence directed towards Fulton County’s district attorney and sheriff due to their roles in the investigation of former President Donald Trump.

Such threats have become a concerning trend, with public servants like Willis having to resort to wearing bulletproof vests and employing armed guards for protection.

In June 2022, a man named Quartavius Mender was arrested for threatening to kill Sheriff Labat and his wife on social media over Young Thug’s legal issues.

The 18-year-old, who demanded the release of Young Thug, sent a message to Sheriff Labat which read, “#freethug or Imma sh00t u and your wife.”

Mender was eventually charged with 23 counts of making terroristic threats.