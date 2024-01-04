Ts Madison Slams Boosie Badazz For Paying “Grown Women To Sexually Assault His Teenage Son” Amid “The Color Purple” Movie Spat 

Ts Madison blasted Boosie Badazz for not taking accountability for his contributions to the “demise” of the Black community.

Boosie Badazz and Ts Madison are continuing their back and forth over the rapper’s criticism of The Color Purple movie.

The spat began earlier this week when Boosie announced he walked out of the movie theater, claiming the film is pushing an LGBTQ “narrative,” and not appropriate for children. Transgender media personality Ts Madison hit back at Boosie, urging him to fight his “homosexual demons.” She called him out for objecting to the lesbian relationship in the movie but not some of the harrowing scenes and storylines.

On Wednesday (January 30), Boosie took to social media to Ts Madison directly.

“U SEEM OFFENDED BECAUSE THE TRUTH HURTS,” he wrote on X. “THE MOVIE HAD GREAT ACTING BUT ITS JUST NOT APPROPRIATE FOR MY LITTLE GIRLS TO WATCH.”

He continued, pejoratively referring to Madison and claiming many others share his complaints.

“ITS NOT JUST ME TRANSEXUAL MADDY THAT FEELS THIS WAY SMH,” he added. “GO READ ALL THE COMMENTS ACROSS SOCIAL MEDIA ABOUT THE FILM. ITS A “LESBIAN CLASSIC “ but GOOD FILM N JUST CAUSE SOMEONE DONT AGREE THAT MAKES THEM HOMOSEXUAL. SO EVERYONE WHO DISAGREES IS.”

Boosie suggested Madison is mad at herself and used another transphobic slur when claiming she’s had an issue with him since he went off on transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in 2022.

Ts Madison Fires Back At Boosie

In her response, Ts Madison denied being angry and slammed Boosie for not taking accountability for his contributions to the “demise” of the Black community. She challenged his complaints over the “Gay agenda” and went in on his apparent hypocrisy. Madison also compared him to “Mister,” the abusive husband in the movie.

“I shouldn’t expect much from a Man who paid grown women to sexually assault his teenage son and nephew thinkin that makes him ‘A man,’” she wrote. “No sir That makes them And YOU a mister!! As long as you speak on making our existence as LGBT people an agenda to hurt kids,….., I’ll be right here to remind you of your part in damaging kids….. be blessed beloved.”

This isn’t the first time Ts Madison has called out Boosie’s claims he paid adult women to perform sex acts on his “12 and 13” year old son and nephew. During a 2021 Breakfast Club interview, Madison adressed Boosie’s beef with Lil Nas X.

“You the same man had an overgrown a** woman perform a f####### on your young son and you didn’t see anything wrong with that.” Madison said. “Make it make sense to me. I was so confused about the situation. Like who kids really need to be protected.”

Boosie faced widespread backlash over his remarks about his son and nephew, and he later claimed he was “just clowning.”