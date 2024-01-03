Boosie Badazz Claims He’s Being Bullied Over Objections To “The Color Purple” Lesbian Romance 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz claims the backlash he received over his “The Color Purple” movie take is tantamount to “BULLYING.”

Boosie Badazz has responded to backlash from social media users over his criticism of the lesbian romance in The Color Purple movie.

The Baton Rouge-bred rapper came under fire after revealing he walked out of a screening of the movie, claiming scriptwriters were pushing an LGBTQ narrative. He took to X Tuesday (January 2), to respond to the backlash, claiming he’s being bullied over his opinion.

“WHY IF SOMEONE DOESNT AGREE WITH THE NARRATIVE THATS BEING PUSHED WHY DO YALL SAY THAT THE PERSON WHO DOESNT ARGREE IS,” Boosie began. “THATS BULLYING WE HAVE A RIGHT AS PARENTS TO SAY ITS NOT COOL FOR A 7 N 9 YEAR OLD TO WATCH THIS. WE HAVE RIGHTS AS PARENTS TO PROTECT OUR CHILDREN AS MUCH AS WE CAN.”

Boosie continued, insisting that he has “NO PROBLEM AT ALL WITH PEOPLE.” He went on to say his grandad was a Southern Baptist preacher, and he wants to raise his kids with “THE SAME BELIEFS N RESPECT,” he had growing up. “ITS JUST THIS WORLD WILL HAVE U N A FIGHT TO DO SO,” he added.

WHY IF SOMEONE DOESNT AGREE WITH THE 🌈NARRATIVE THATS BEING PUSHED WHY DO YALL SAY THAT THE PERSON WHO DOESNT ARGREE IS 🌈. THATS BULLYING ‼️WE HAVE A RIGHT AS PARENTS TO SAY ITS NOT COOL FOR A 7 N 9 YEAR OLD TO WATCH THIS. WE HAVE RIGHTS AS PARENTS TO PROTECT OUR CHILDREN AS… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) January 3, 2024

After his initial criticism of the movie, “IT SEEMED LIKE A [rainbow flag emoji] LOVE STORY,” social media users pointed out that the storyline originates from Alice Walker’s 1982 novel The Color Purple.

Social Media Users Respond To Boosie’s “The Color Purple” Take

However, his follow-up post did little to quash the backlash. Trans actress and pioneering producer Ts Madison shared a lengthy post on Instagram. She questioned why Boosie was uncomfortable with the lesbian relationship in the movie and not some of the harrowing scenes and storylines.

Madison compared Boosie to the abusive characters in the movie and said he needs an “intervention” to “sort out these homosexual demons you’re fighting.”

One X user shared a video of Boosie proudly revealing that he hired sex workers to perform oral sex on his sons and nephews aged 12 and 13, while others noted that one of his daughters is lesbian.

Check out some of the reactions below.

We don’t agree with you getting your son and nephews raped and yet here you are



pic.twitter.com/UaoFOpoTjl — SheLovesThee (@SheLoves_THEE) January 3, 2024

The movie is PG-13 why are you bringing a 7-9 year old to watch a PG-13 movie??? — Trendfilmsetter🎬 (@trendfilmsetter) January 3, 2024

Boosie Outraged about Color Purple??



Full video here: https://t.co/RsF6XpjmpD pic.twitter.com/XQgiLmwiYA — Conscious Lee (@TheConsciousLee) January 3, 2024

me showing boosie the color purple book pic.twitter.com/rpwtkkGViD — niles (@NILES100) January 2, 2024