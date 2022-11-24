Tsu Surf Drops ‘Disparu’ Album From Jail, Ft. Jim Jones, Remy Ma & More 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tsu Surf continues to feed his fans from behind bars, sharing his new project Disparu while in Essex County Jail facing federal RICO charges.

The New Jersey artist recorded the 16-song project before his arrest, releasing it at midnight on Thanksgiving. Jim Jones returns as a guest feature following his appearance on “Careful Who You Love” on Tsu Surf’s 2020 effort, MSYKM.

Tsu Surf thanked his “big sis” Remy Ma for her feature on Disparu’s “Wait 4 Me,” a somber track about leaving behind those you love.

Last week, Tsu Surf shared the visuals for the lead single and title track “Disparu,” which translates as “faded away,” or “missing.” The visuals include footage from his last show in September at Rolling Loud New York. Watch the video below and stream the project at the end of the page.

The legendary battle rapper pleaded not guilty in October after surrendering to U.S. Marshals following his indictment alongside nine others in a RICO case. They are accused of various criminal activities, including murder, moving drugs, robbery, and theft . Feds have been investigating since the men since 2015.

Feds accuse Tsu Surf of shooting at a rival gang member in 2017. They also allege he participated in selling weed on Instagram. Prosecutors claim he is an active member of Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips sect, the Silverbacc Gorillas or “SBG.”

Joe Budden Reacts To RICO Arrest

Surf’s good friend and former collaborator Joe Budden recalled “sobbing” at “a mere rumor of Surf being taken on a RICO,” before it was confirmed.

“I don’t know how bad it is, how severe it is,” he said during a recent episode of his podcast. Unfortunately, I did not get to speak to Surf right before he left, but I love him of course, I support him. Anything that he, his mom, his family needs from me, I’m there. He already know, that just goes unsaid for me.”

