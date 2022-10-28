Tsu Surf Pleads Not Guilty In RICO Case, Joe Budden Breaks Silence On Arrest 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tsu Surf appeared in court via teleconference after being arrested on federal racketeering charges earlier this month.

Tsu Surf appeared in court on Thursday (Oct. 27,) where he pleaded not guilty to federal charges after being arrested in a RICO case earlier this month.

According to Lisa Evers of Fox5NY, the New Jersey battle rap legend was not present in court but entered a plea via teleconference.

“Rahjon “Tsu Surf” Cox pleaded NOT GUILTY to federal charges via teleconference in US District Court in Newark today. He remains in custody at Essex County Jail,” Evers wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, Tsu Surf returned to social media with his first tweet since his arrest. “I seen Monsters before…. Free Me,” he wrote.

I seen Monsters before…. Free Me. — Tsu’Ca Doncic (@Tsu_Surf) October 27, 2022

Tsu Surf was arrested in Jersey earlier this month (Oct. 13) after surrendering to U.S. Marshals. He was subsequently indicted by a Newark, NJ grand jury as a party to an ongoing RICO case, along with nine other people.

Federal prosecutors claim Tsu Surf is an active member of a Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips sect, the Silverbacc Gorillas or “SBG.” The ten men are accused of various criminal activities, including murder, moving drugs, robbery, and theft in an investigation that dates back to 2015.

Feds allege Surf shot at a rival gang member in 2017 and was also involved in selling weed on Instagram.

Joe Budden Says Free Tsu Surf

Earlier this week, Surf’s good friend and former collaborator, Joe Budden, broke his silence on the rapper’s arrest.

“At some point, we’re going to have to address Surf. Free Surf until they say it backwards,” Budden said during the most recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast.

Joe recalled “sobbing” at “a mere rumor of Surf being taken on a RICO,” before it was confirmed.

“I don’t know how bad it is, how severe it is. Unfortunately, I did not get to speak to Surf right before he left, but I love him of course, I support him. Anything that he, his mom, his family needs from me, I’m there. He already know, that just goes unsaid for me.” Watch the clip below.

Meanwhile, the rapper is proceeding with the rollout of his mixtape despite his RICO case. His team is holding a listening event, “Tsu Surf Appreciation Day,” in Jersey City on Oct. 30 to preview his new project, Disparu.