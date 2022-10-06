Tucker Carlson Links With Kanye West At New Office & Wears Yeezy Boots

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West found an ally in Fox News host Tucker Carlson after creating controversy with a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye West buddied up with right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson in wake of the “White Lives Matter” shirt controversy.

The Fox News host visited Kanye West’s new office and tried on 3D-printed boots. ‘Ye shared footage of Tucker Carlson interacting with Yeezy employees on Thursday (October 6).

“TUCKER CARLSON STOPPED BY THE NEW YEEZY OFFICE FUN GOD IS GOOD,” ‘Ye wrote via Instagram.

Kanye West’s association with Tucker Carlson may have shocked people in the past, but it wasn’t a surprising development in 2022. ‘Ye already supported Donald Trump and Candace Owens, finding allies in right-wing figures pushing extremist ideas.

Earlier this year, the New York Times published a detailed report about Tucker Carlson and his nightly show. Investigative reporter Nicholas Confessore said Tucker Carlson Tonight “may be the most racist show in the history of cable news — and also, by some measures, the most successful.”

Kanye West faced backlash after unveiling “White Lives Matter” shirts at Paris Fashion Week on Monday (October 3). He was seen wearing the shirt alongside Candace Owens.

‘Ye defended the “White Lives Matter” slogan in response to heavy criticism. Kanye West also started beefing with LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and other members of the fashion industry.