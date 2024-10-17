Tupac Shakur Murder Case: Keefe D’s Son Responds To Alleged Jailhouse Beatings

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Duane “Keefe D” Davis is scheduled to face trial for his alleged role in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder in March 2025.

Keefe D’s son, Duane Davis Jr., provided an update on the Tupac Shakur murder suspect’s life in jail on Wednesday (October 16). Davis insisted his father hasn’t been attacked behind bars in an interview with Richard Bond, director of the documentary series Tupac: Cover Up.

“He’s good,” Davis said. “He’s good. He’s up in there getting fat from all that eating and s###. It ain’t been no big deal, no problems, no big problems for him. He good. He’s not in no type of [protective custody] unit or anything. So, he’s good. I know a lot of people claim that he got beat up three, four times.”

Davis added, “Nobody touched him. No, he didn’t get beat up by anybody. He had a problem with an officer over a mattress, an extra mattress … That would’ve been another reason [to punish him] if he would’ve reacted.”

Keefe D was arrested for his alleged role in Shakur’s 1996 murder in September 2023. The former gang leader implicated himself in past interviews and his memoir. He remains in custody.

Earlier this year, a judge refused to release Keefe D over concerns about who was paying his $750,000 bail. His son said his family is still working on securing his release from jail.

“We gonna do it the right way and get him out,” Davis told Bond. “So, be expecting a court date very soon. I would say in the next couple weeks, to be honest.”

Keefe D’s trial is scheduled to begin in March 2025. He claimed his confessions were fabricated, but prosecutors disagreed. Keefe D’s son encouraged the public to watch Tupac: Cover Up, which alleges police coercion.

“Look through the b#######,” Davis said. “Look through it! It’s obvious. Just look through it and go check out this new doc. And I promise you, it’ll be—vision will be clear as heck.”

Tupac: Cover Up is available to stream on Xumo.