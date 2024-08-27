Tupac Shakur Case: Prosecutors Vow To Investigate Bondsman Over Keefe D Bail Cover-Up

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keefe D will remain in jail due to a judge’s concerns over the funding of his bail in the Tupac Shakur murder case.

A Nevada judge refused to release Duane “Keefe D” Davis ahead of his trial for Tupac Shakur’s murder on Tuesday (August 27). Judge Carli Kierny remained concerned with the source of the money used to pay Keefe D’s $750,000 bail, per the Associated Press.

“I have a sense that things are trying to be covered up,” the judge said at Tuesday’s hearing.

Judge Kierny previously denied Keefe D’s bail in June. Wack 100 attempted to pay 15 percent of Keefe D’s bail and cover the rest with the help of a bondsman. The judge questioned Wack 100’s motives and the legitimacy of the funds.

“I don’t really see where the actual $112,500 came from with what’s been provided,” Judge Kierny said in June. “I also don’t find the defense has met the burden … to show that the bail is not connected to Mr. Davis ultimately talking about Mr. Shakur’s murder and any evidence to contrary is not credible.”

Keefe D’s lawyer continued fighting for his release after the judge’s initial denial. Attorney Carl Arnold also contested restrictions on Keefe D’s ability to profit from his connection to Shakur’s murder.

“Judge Kierny does not at this time have the legal authority to prevent Mr. Davis from being paid any proceeds deriving from his story related to his life or any connection he allegedly has with the murder of Mr. Shakur,” Arnold argued.

Keefe D claimed he would provide more financial records to prove Wack 100’s money was obtained legally. The murder suspect failed to alleviate Judge Kierny’s concerns by submitting two letters from an entertainment company, which supposedly wired the funds to Wack 100.

Judge Kierny said one letter was signed by someone with no ties to the company. The second letter featured a misspelled name and return address for a doctor’s office.

Keefe D’s bail bid created problems for the bondsman working with Wack 100. Prosecutors said the bond dealer may have committed a felony by submitting a false document to the court.

“The state takes that very seriously,” prosecutor Binu Palal declared. “Be advised that it will not go uninvestigated.”

Keefe D has remained in jail since his 2023 arrest. His trial is scheduled to begin in November.

Shakur was shot and killed in 1996. Authorities say Keefe D was the “shot caller” behind Shakur’s murder.