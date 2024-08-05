Keefe D Claims He Spent Years Trying To Collect $1M From Diddy For Tupac Shakur Murder

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Previously unreleased audio of Keefe D’s confession revealed his alleged struggles to get paid for Tupac Shakur’s shooting death.

Mike Dorsey, the filmmaker behind the Murder Rap documentary, released never-before-heard audio of Tupac Shakur murder suspect Keefe D’s 2008 confession on Monday (August 5). Keefe D revealed his struggles to get paid for Shakur’s murder after Diddy allegedly offered $1 million for the hit.

Keefe D, whose real name is Duane Davis, allegedly told Harlem gangster Eric “Von Zip” Martin to collect the money from Diddy days after the murder. Four to six weeks later, Keefe D met Martin again. Keefe D said Martin had been avoiding him.

“What’s up with the cash?” Keefe D recalled asking at the meeting. “[Zip said], ‘[Diddy] ain’t give it to me yet.’ We need money, m###########. They took our guns, all that s###. We need some money. They must got millions.”

Keefe D went to prison for unrelated charges in 1998. After serving a four-year sentence, his associate Wynn Prince encountered Diddy at a party at Snoop Dogg’s house in Los Angeles County. Prince, who supposedly thought Keefe D was on house arrest, inquired about payment for Shakur’s murder. Diddy allegedly gave Prince a phone number to call.

“If I would’ve seen his ass, ‘Gimme the jewelry and everything,’ you know?” Keefe D said. “Stupid m###########. I said, ‘You let him give you a number?’ That was so stupid! Why you didn’t get the jewelry?”

Keefe D told police he called the number given to Prince.

“[Diddy] ain’t answer,” Keefe D said. “That man got about 50 phones. He can throw that s### away. He gets phones easy.”

Keefe D admitted he hadn’t talked to Diddy or Martin since leaving prison. The murder suspect revealed a desperate attempt to confront Diddy about the lack of payment in 2008.

“When he got that Walk of Fame m###########, I was right there!” Keefe D said. “But there was too many [police[ around there.”

According to Keefe D, he allegedly met an associate of Martin before speaking to police as part of a proffer agreement. The associate told Keefe D, “Zip got paid.” Martin keeping the money for himself led to Keefe D’s confession.

“I think if he would’ve just gave us half the money, we … I would’ve stayed strong,” Keefe D said. “Like, ‘F### it.’”

Keefe D was arrested for Shakur’s murder in 2023. He awaits trial in Nevada.

Allegations of Diddy putting a hit on Shakur resurfaced in July. Prosecutors cited Keefe D’s past accusations in a court filing.

“[Keefe D] has asserted publicly that he only told on himself and wasn’t trying to provide evidence against anyone else in his conversations with police,” prosecutors wrote. “However, this statement belies this claim, as he suggested that Sean Combs paid Eric Von Martin a million dollars for the killings as well as offered to set up a surreptitious phone call with Terrence Brown, the driver, who, at the time, was still alive.”

Shakur’s family hired attorney Alex Spiro, among others, to investigate the allegations against Diddy. The Hip-Hop mogul has repeatedly denied any involvement in Tupac Shakur’s death.