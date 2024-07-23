Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keefe D Lashes Out At Prosecutors In Court

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Duane “Keefe D” Davis asked a judge to reconsider granting him bail as awaits trial for Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis condemned prosecutors in the Tupac Shakur murder case at a court hearing in Nevada on Tuesday (July 23). Davis, who awaits trial for his alleged role in Tupac’s 1996 death, claimed the prosecution was using tainted evidence from The Notorious B.I.G. murder investigation.

Prosecutors claimed they obtained new evidence proving Davis was in Las Vegas when Tupac got shot. Corey Edwards, a witness pursued by Detective Greg Kading in the Biggie investigation, claimed he saw Davis in Las Vegas on the night of Tupac’s murder in a 2006 statement to police. Davis objected to the evidence.

“Greg Kading had them boxes at his house for 15 years in his attic doing all kinds of TV interviews,” Davis said. “Them boxes should not be allowed. Them boxes should be allowed. It’s tainted evidence, everything. The man, he broke a proffer agreement and he broke the law all kinds of stuff.”

Judge Carli Kierny told Davis the prosecution didn’t think they would use anything from the boxes in his trial. Davis was enraged. He verbally attacked prosecutors Binu Palal and Marc DiGiacomo, pointing at both men in court.

“They just used something in them boxes!” Davis said. “They just used something in them boxes! From 1996. They know that they did it. They’re not only ugly on the outside, but they’re ugly on the inside … These two dudes right here.”

Davis was back in court on Tuesday trying to convince Judge Kierny to let him post bail after she denied his release in June. Wack 100 attempted to post bail for Davis, but the judge was concerned about the source of the money.

Judge Kierny wanted to make sure the money didn’t come from Davis profiting off his alleged involvement in Tupac’s murder. Davis isn’t allowed to receive compensation for his connection to the case. His Carl Arnold argued against the restriction at Tuesday’s hearing.

“This whole order that prevents him from being able to collect money, like I said, it’s an infringement on his right of freedom of speech,” Arnold said.

Arnold filed a motion for reconsideration on July 8. Judge Kierny didn’t rule on the motion at the hearing, opting to issue a written decision after reviewing arguments.