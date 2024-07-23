Tupac Shakur Murder Trial: Keefe D’s Attorney Confirms Multiple TV Offers To Tell Story 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The attorney of Duane “Keefe D” Davis is hoping his client will be freed on bail at a hearing on Tuesday (July 23).

Tupac Shakur murder suspect Keefe D is reportedly considering lucrative offers from TV networks to tell his story as he awaits trial.

Carl Arnold, the attorney representing Duane “Keefe D” Davis, revealed he has also been contacted by companies wishing to showcase his efforts to defend Davis.

“We get approached with that since the inception of the case ever since I got on board,” Arnold explained to The U.S. Sun. “Different news agencies, different TV shows have all come up and said, ‘Hey, when Keefe gets out, we want to follow you. We want to see the preparation of defense.’”

While Arnold confirmed no deal is signed yet, he’s eager to appear in a documentary-like reality show himself.

“When I’m dead and gone, we have to preserve this thing. It’s a legacy. It’s a legacy case,” he added. “And so it is like Johnnie Cochran [O.J. Simpson’s lawyer], we could still go watch that old film of him and that if it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.”

Arnold and Davis hope to be able to go forward with the deal if Judge Carli Kierny grants bail at the hearing on Tuesday (July 23).

The outlet reports Arnold claimed a TV or film deal would help Davis pay his fees. However, whether Davis should be able to make money for discussing Tupac Shakur’s death has been a point of contention in considering bail.

During the June hearing, Judge Kierny was concerned that bail money from Wack 100 had been offered in exchange for a deal to discuss Tupac Shakur’s death. Arnold disagreed, arguing that “there is a lack of substantive proof” that was the case.

Keefe D Should Be Able To Profit From Telling His Story, Attorney Argues

However, in his recent motion to reconsider bail, Arnold argued that as Davis has not been convicted, a law preventing someone from profiting off of a killing does not apply.

“Judge Kierny does not at this time have the legal authority to prevent Mr. Davis from being paid any proceeds deriving from his story related to his life or any connection he allegedly has with the murder of Mr. Shakur,” Arnold wrote, per Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The publication also reports another possible stumbling block to Davis getting bail. Prosecutors recently filed documents that purportedly prove that Davis was in Las Vegas on the night Shakur was shot.

While Davis made multiple statements before his arrest, confessing to a role in the killing, Arnold claimed his client lied for fame and money.