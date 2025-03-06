Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keefe D Breaks Silence: “I’m Innocent” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the gangster accused of orchestrating the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur, has spoken out in his first interview since his arrest.

Speaking to ABC News from behind bars, Keefe D—the sole person charged in connection with the slaying—maintained his innocence, claiming he only confessed because he was paid to do so.

“I’m innocent. I ain’t kill nobody,” he declared. “They don’t have no evidence against me,” Keefe D added, stating that prosecutors “can’t even put me in Las Vegas.”

The 61-year-old claimed he was 300 miles away in Los Angeles when the Hip-Hop icon was fatally shot. Furthermore, Keefe D claimed the state’s “key witness” masterminded the murder of Tupac Shakur.

“Prove that I orchestrated this,” he challenged. “Their top witness is the lead suspect.”

The witness in question is Reggie Wright Jr., the former head of security for Suge Knight. Keefe’s D’s legal team claims to have proof Wright was actually the mastermind behind the killing.

In previous interviews and his own memoir, Compton Street Legend, Keefe D admitted to being in the Cadillac involved in the shooting. He claimed he passed the gun to the backseat, where his nephew, Orlando Anderson, allegedly fired the fatal shots.

Nonetheless, Keefe D claims he didn’t write the memoir and has never even read it. He now regrets his past statements, telling ABC News, “I shouldn’t have said nothing.”

Keefe D has been incarcerated at the Clark County Detention Center since his arrest in September 2024.

He recently made headlines after footage surfaced of Keefe D brawling with another inmate behind bars.

Keefe D, known as a former Los Angeles gang figure, has long been linked to Pac’s killing. Authorities say he played a critical role in setting up the drive-by shooting that took place.

A recent lawsuit filed by Kirk Burrowes, co-founder and former president of Bad Boy Entertainment, claims that Diddy was involved in a deal with Keefe D related to Tupac Shakur’s murder.

“Upon information and belief, Keefe D was expecting a payment of $1 million, which had not been received,” the filing reads. “Reports suggest that this sum was promised as compensation for facilitating actions that contributed to the assassination of Tupac Shakur.”