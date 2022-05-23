Ty Dolla $ign Declares U.K. Rapper Dave “One Of My Favorite” Artists 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Dave has many international fans among his peers, including Drake, who helped propel the U.K. rapper to an international stage.

Ty Dolla $ign named U.K. rapper Dave as one of his “favorite” artists after meeting him in Dubai.

“I just discovered one of my favorite artist in Dubai he from London tho,” he tweeted. “I’m late as s### but if u don’t know y’all gotta check out @Santandave1. Every bar 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 sheeesh,” he wrote of the talented lyricist.

I just discovered one of my favorite artist in Dubai he from London tho . I’m late as s### but if u don’t know y’all gotta check out @Santandave1 . Every bar 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 sheeesh — tydolla.eth (@tydollasign) May 22, 2022

Dave just wrapped his North American tour in support of his sophomore album, We’re All Alone in This Together. Drake is among the stars who have popped out as surprise guests during the tour, appearing at the U.K. rapper’s show in Toronto.

Drake Joins Dave Onstage

Previous collaborator Drake joined Dave on stage to perform before using the opportunity to announce the return of OVO Fest. “I love you with all my heart. They let the city back open, so I will see you at OVO Fest soon,” he told the crowd.

Drake says OVO FEST is back while on stage with Santan Dave tonight in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/wjcLVCkv4h — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 13, 2022

Dave made his breakthrough in the U.K. rap scene in 2015, aged just 16. His first freestyle on the popular platform Bl@ckbox displayed his passion for social justice as well as his skills as a writer. He followed up with a succession of other socially conscious freestyles, including a “Warm Up Session” on Jamal Edwards’ SBTV YouTube channel; a “Fire In The Booth” on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

The success of “Thiago Silva” with the established AJ Tracey in 2016 helped him catch the eye of Drake. He premiered a remix single of Dave’s song “Wanna Know,” featuring himself on OVO Sound Radio the same year. The Drake version of the song charted, catapulting Dave to the top of the U.K’s next up lists. He won the Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song with “Question Time,” which was critical of the U.K. government and scored his first U.K. No.1 with Funky Friday”, featuring Fredo.

In 2019, his critically acclaimed debut album Psychodrama entered the U.K. albums chart at No. 1 and won numerous awards. His sophomore album We’re All Alone in This Together also debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. chart and was the biggest U.K. album launch of 2021 when it was released. Check out the video for “Starlight” from We’re All Alone in This Together below.